Local NRD areas to open for camping

The Lower Big Blue NRD will open its recreation areas for camping on May 20, 2020. Gates will be opened to campers on a first come first serve basis at 10 a.m. on May 20.

Prior to opening, district staff will clean, sanitize, and stock all restrooms. Additional cleaning will continue on a weekly basis. Daily sanitation will not be done. If you use the restroom facilities, please take appropriate precautions.

Visitors are asked to practice social distancing. Playground equipment, picnic areas and beaches are not sanitized. Any use of these high traffic areas is discouraged but they may be used at your own risk.

Please note that these areas are currently open on a provisional basis. Any evidence of large gatherings of people, disagreements between patrons, or abuse of district facilities will be cause for immediate closure at the discretion of NRD staff.

Facilities may also close without notice if further concerns about the spread of Covid-19 arise. Please visit the district website, www.lbbnrd.net for updates.

