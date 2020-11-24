Local nurses help community through COVID-19 pandemic

Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Nebraska in March, a group of people have consistently masked up and put their health in jeopardy for the sake of others.
Shannon Kleveland, a nurse for Beatrice Public Schools, has been tasked this year with evaluating students for COVID symptoms, on top of her regular duties of providing health screenings, treating injuries and administering medications.
“We have tape on the floor outside our office so we social distance the kids, and we try to limit the amount of kids we have in the office at one time,” Kleveland said. “We’re also taking temperatures daily at the door of our schools, depending on what tier we’re in.”
Kleveland explained that if a student has a temperature, the nurses will do a follow-up to see if it’s still high, if they are presenting other COVID symptoms, and if they have recently been exposed to anyone with the virus.
“If we send a child out with COVID symptoms, they’ll call the hospital, or their doctor’s clinic, and sometimes they’re given guidance to watch for a day, see if it is an allergy issue…If we have someone that we’re suspicious, we quarantine them, we have a room that we can put them in, we send them home to be evaluated,” Kleveland said.
Kylie Vontz is an acute care nurse at Beatrice Community Hospital at the beginning of the year. But recently, especially with the second spike across the country, Vontz said it’s not uncommon for her to work in the COVID unit for two or three consecutive days.
Both Kleveland and Vontz say their nursing duties look different during the pandemic.
Kleveland said some of her roles at the elementary level, including providing bandages and cough drops to students, have been relegated to teachers to help with to help minimize traffic in the nurse’s office.
Vontz said caring for patients in the COVID unit requires a special kind of physical and emotional strength.
“You’ve just got to be able to do it all,” Vontz said. “It’s been a lot for us, to be able to juggle all of the things that we have to get done in a shift back there, and still make sure that the patients are all cared for. It’s very exhausting. We are all tired, we’re all scared, we’re all trying to do the best that we can for the patients here with COVID and the patients here without COVID, keeping them safe.”
BCH has made several changes to their building this year in order to care for COVID patients.
The hospital had eight rooms with Negative Air Scrubber Machines to filter new air in and remove contaminated air outside of the building.
Diane Vicars, senior executive for marketing communications at BCH, said recently that four more rooms were converted to care for additional COVID patients. She said if more COVID patients need hospitalization than BCH has rooms, they will have to be transferred to Lincoln, Omaha or other hospitals in the state.
“As all the hospitals in the state begin to fill up, that’s becoming quite challenging,” Vicars said. “The other thing that happens is there are lots of other injuries and illnesses, and if we’re full and at capacity of caring for COVID patients, then we don’t have that capacity to care for people with heart disease or broken legs, some of those other kinds of services that are needed. It kind of compounds itself. It just becomes critical that the community does take that seriously.”
To work a shift in the COVID unit, Vontz said she wears hospital scrubs and a gown, as well as foot covers, two pairs of gloves and a Powered Air Purifying Respirator.
A PAPR looks similar to a helmeted face shield, with a flexible material to further protect one’s face.
“We don’t go in and out, so if you need supplies, you have another nurse on the other side of the COVID wing that gets your supplies for you and then brings it back there,” Vontz said. “If there’s enough nurses, usually we do six hour shifts back there. Then after your six hour shift is up, you’d switch out with another nurse. But lately we’ve had some nurses that have been out, and we’ve been having to sometimes do the 12 hour shifts back there.”
Vontz said nurses can’t eat, drink or use the bathroom in the COVID unit. She said when they take breaks to do those things, they have to take all their gear off and put clean ones on before entering again.
Along with caring for the patients’ needs, Vontz said she has also helped several patients video call with their loved ones, as visitors are currently not allowed in the hospital.
“It can get a little lonely back there for the patients,” Vontz said. “I think being able to give them the opportunity to see their loved ones and not only hear them really helps brighten their day and give them a little bit more strength to keep going, to fight it and get out of here.”
Vontz said her procedure at the end of her shift has also drastically changed this year.
“Here, we take off our dirty scrubs. There’s a specific place in the laundry room to put those,” Vontz said. “And then change back into our regular street clothes, or the scrubs that we came in wearing. Then I go home, I take my shoes off at the door, and then usually my husband has a plastic bag that he puts on the door handle and I put my shoes in that and tie it up. I go in, and my clothes go directly into the laundry to be washed, and then I go directly into the shower. I don’t touch my kids, I don’t touch my husband. There’s Lysol right on the inside of our door that I spray my phone, my keys, spray everything down. That’s kind of what I do.”
Working with COVID patients also puts nurses at a higher rate for contracting the virus.
The CDC reported that COVID-19 hospitalization data from 13 sites indicated that 6% of adults hospitalized with COVID-19 were Health Care Personnel. Of those HCP, 36% of hospitalizations were reportedly in nursing-related occupations.
“I feel like since I’m put at a little bit more of a risk working here day-to-day with these patients, that I’m a little more risky to be around,” Vontz said. “So I try to kind of keep my distance. That’s another really tough part, not seeing my family as much as I would like or going out and doing things. I strictly come to work and stay home, because I want to keep everybody out in the community safe.”
Vontz said that she thinks BCH leadership has been doing their part to help and support nurses, so they in turn can care for the patients.
Kleveland said she’s proud of the way that not only nurses, but the entire school district has operated to keep kids safe.
“This has truly become a surge for us,” Vicars said. “To come together like we have, to take care of the construction for the rooms, and the technology that’s needed, the staffing and supporting that staffing so the nurses can focus on the patients. It’s just been incredible…We are your community hospital, and we want to be here to take care of you. That takes a lot of teamwork to make it all happen.”
