Local nurses help community through COVID-19 pandemic

Along with caring for the patients’ needs, Vontz said she has also helped several patients video call with their loved ones, as visitors are currently not allowed in the hospital.

“It can get a little lonely back there for the patients,” Vontz said. “I think being able to give them the opportunity to see their loved ones and not only hear them really helps brighten their day and give them a little bit more strength to keep going, to fight it and get out of here.”

Vontz said her procedure at the end of her shift has also drastically changed this year.

“Here, we take off our dirty scrubs. There’s a specific place in the laundry room to put those,” Vontz said. “And then change back into our regular street clothes, or the scrubs that we came in wearing. Then I go home, I take my shoes off at the door, and then usually my husband has a plastic bag that he puts on the door handle and I put my shoes in that and tie it up. I go in, and my clothes go directly into the laundry to be washed, and then I go directly into the shower. I don’t touch my kids, I don’t touch my husband. There’s Lysol right on the inside of our door that I spray my phone, my keys, spray everything down. That’s kind of what I do.”

Working with COVID patients also puts nurses at a higher rate for contracting the virus.