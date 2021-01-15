Local nutritionist, fitness trainer discuss how to keep New Year's resolutions

In a new year that is still very much impacted by the effects of 2020, some looking for resolutions may be questioning if their goals can be accomplished in 2021.

Even in a typical year like 2019, a Business Insider study estimated that 80% of people fail their New Year’s resolutions by February.

In order to keep those New Year resolutions, Bryan Seibel, the owner of Anytime Fitness in Beatrice, suggested that people identify a strong reason for wanting that change.

“It could be weight. Maybe it’s someone who wants to be able to be healthy to live out a strong life with their family. There’s a variety of different things,” Seibel said. “But number one is people have to have a reason, and it really helps to put in writing what that reason is, and/or maybe even tell somebody else that can kind of hold them accountable. If you’re talking about mindset, you need to know what the reason is. If it’s just because it’s January, that’s probably not going to have staying power for a lot of people.”

Tara Dunker, a food, nutrition and health extension educator for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in Gage County, said that no matter what someone’s resolution is, they should focus on being kind to themselves and set small, incremental goals.