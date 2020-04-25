Local organizations request donations to aid Gage County residents

As COVID-19 leaves people self-quarantining and at least temporarily out of work, food banks and pantries across the country are experiencing a surge in demand.
The Salvation Army in Beatrice is serving nearly double the amount of people as financial situations change due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As jobs continue to suspend work, lay off and adjust work schedules, and other companies currently not hiring, we see needs skyrocketing due to financial insecurities," Lieutenant Jennifer Ruse, Assistant Corps Officer at the Salvation Army, said. "We want to ensure that all people in Gage Country that continue to be financially instable, and those who will be entering the stage of unknown, have a place they can count on to meet their basic needs."
Ruse said the Beatrice Salvation Army relies solely on donations, and does not have other sources of funding for operations and programs.
Individuals interested in donating can mail or drop off donations to 120 South Seventh Street, Beatrice, NE 68310. For curbside donations, call 402-223-3341 and ask Lieutenant Scott to meet you outside.
Ruse said all donations will be used locally for our Gage County residents.
The Beatrice Community Food Pantry has also seen a surge in demand.
Since older volunteers have been told to stay home and social distancing have complicated efforts to distribute food, the pantry takes orders over the phone and then places the sack of food with the individuals’ names on it by the door.
The pantry is located in the basement of St. John Lutheran Church at 701 N. Sixth St., Pantry Coordinator Karen Mains said they will remain open as long as the church is open, and as long as they have food to give.
Mains had already mentioned a donation shortage in February, before COVID-19 had even been identified in Nebraska. She said the pantry is in need of ketchup, mustard, oil, sugar, flour, canned soup, canned meat, peas, toilet paper, paper towels, potatoes, jelly, pancake mix, syrup, lunch meat and hamburger.
The pantry is open on Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m., and the last Tuesday of each month from 1-4 p.m.
Anyone requiring food from the pantry or wanting to make a donation can call 402-223-5306 for more information.
