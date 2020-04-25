Local organizations request donations to aid Gage County residents

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-680-9863 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As COVID-19 leaves people self-quarantining and at least temporarily out of work, food banks and pantries across the country are experiencing a surge in demand.

The Salvation Army in Beatrice is serving nearly double the amount of people as financial situations change due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As jobs continue to suspend work, lay off and adjust work schedules, and other companies currently not hiring, we see needs skyrocketing due to financial insecurities," Lieutenant Jennifer Ruse, Assistant Corps Officer at the Salvation Army, said. "We want to ensure that all people in Gage Country that continue to be financially instable, and those who will be entering the stage of unknown, have a place they can count on to meet their basic needs."

Ruse said the Beatrice Salvation Army relies solely on donations, and does not have other sources of funding for operations and programs.

Individuals interested in donating can mail or drop off donations to 120 South Seventh Street, Beatrice, NE 68310. For curbside donations, call 402-223-3341 and ask Lieutenant Scott to meet you outside.

Ruse said all donations will be used locally for our Gage County residents.

The Beatrice Community Food Pantry has also seen a surge in demand.