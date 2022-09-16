Local Republicans host forum for county supervisor candidates

The Gage County Republican Party hosted a forum on Thursday evening at 402 Bar in Beatrice for party candidates vying for a spot on the Gage County Board of Supervisors.

Supervisors Erich Tiemann, Eddie Dorn, Gary Lytle and Terry Jurgens answered questions regarding taxes, economic growth, road maintenance and the relationship with the city of Beatrice. Hal Mason served as moderator for the forum.

Approximately 20 people were in attendance as each candidate for re-election answered six questions with a two minute time limit.

Each of the current supervisors indicated a desire to continue as a County Supervisor to see the judgment of the Beatrice 6 final payment.

“Originally we thought it was going to take 8-10 years, but we’re paying it off in four,” said Tiemann.

“We have higher property assessments, but we also have about $60 million of new growth in Gage County,” said Tiemann. “Our tax asking is lower.”

In regards to economic growth, Lytle said he hopes to see the county continue to cultivate economic growth and relationships with partnerships.

Tiemann noted that Supervisor Emily Haxby had been working with ARPA funding to provide funding for an increase in broadband access in the northern part of the county. While a contract has not been signed, Tiemann note that Gage County is ahead of the curve in statewide high speed internet access and believes that is a benefit.

Dorn stated he would like to see the entire county have access to the increased broadband.

Terry Jurgens said that there has been trouble getting materials like sand and gravel for road maintenance, but they have found alternative quarries to work with and 47 of the 96 townships are up-to-date.

“We’re getting caught up,” said Jurgens.

Lytle also touched on law enforcement expenditures, noting he feels like the Sheriff’s Office does a good job of maintaining the county vehicles.

“When someone dials 911, they don’t want a Sheriff’s patrol car breaking down on the way to the scene,” said Lytle.

Jurgens said that maintaining county road maintenance trucks and snowplows was important, especially in the winter months.

All of the current Supervisors said they are working to improve relationships with the City of Beatrice.

“I think it’s important that we maintain open communication with clear, consistent and transparent decisions,” said Tiemann.

Tiemann encouraged people to attend forums to listen to Republican and Democratic candidates.

“Pick the person, not the party. That’s the way it’s supposed to be done,” said Tiemann.

Gary Lytle is running unopposed for the District 5 County Supervisor seat. George Pinkerton, of Beatrice, is running against Erich Tiemann, of Beatrice, in the District 3 County Supervisor election in November. Mark Burrows, Adams, is seeking the District 1 seat against incumbent Eddie Dorn. Randy Freking, Odell, lost in the primary election against Terry Jurgens.

Gage County Republican Party officials held a meeting following the forum and unanimously voted to endorse all four supervisor candidates who participated in the forum, according to Lacey Stevens, Chairman of the Gage County Republican Party.