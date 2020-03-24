Local restaurants switch to delivery, to-go orders during COVID-19 outbreak

Local restaurants have made drastic changes in the past week to combat COVID-19, including shutting down dining rooms and extra sanitization efforts by the staff.

Dennis Lyons, co-owner of the Beatrice Sonic Drive-In, said they are following all local, state and federal guidelines regarding the outbreak. He said due to Sonic being a primarily drive-through restaurant, closing the dining room and restrooms have not greatly impacted the business. Staff are spoken to daily about whether they or someone in their household has felt sick recently.

“Nobody has, but if they are we require them to seek medical attention, and they can’t come back to work until they are cleared,” Lyons said.

Nick Simmons, owner of the Dairy Queen on Highway 77, said they’ve restricted shifts due to the dining room being closed.

“We have restricted as far as the amount of staff on hand, and then also just the hours that kids are working are shorter,” Simmons explained. “We have shorter shifts to try to make sure we spread around getting kids enough hours where they can still make a little bit, but yet it’s fair to everyone.”

Simmons said the lobby is still open to pick up cakes and other items from the freezer, and that people can still call in orders.