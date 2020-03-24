Local restaurants switch to delivery, to-go orders during COVID-19 outbreak

Local restaurants have made drastic changes in the past week to combat COVID-19, including shutting down dining rooms and extra sanitization efforts by the staff.
Dennis Lyons, co-owner of the Beatrice Sonic Drive-In, said they are following all local, state and federal guidelines regarding the outbreak. He said due to Sonic being a primarily drive-through restaurant, closing the dining room and restrooms have not greatly impacted the business. Staff are spoken to daily about whether they or someone in their household has felt sick recently.
“Nobody has, but if they are we require them to seek medical attention, and they can’t come back to work until they are cleared,” Lyons said.
Nick Simmons, owner of the Dairy Queen on Highway 77, said they’ve restricted shifts due to the dining room being closed.
“We have restricted as far as the amount of staff on hand, and then also just the hours that kids are working are shorter,” Simmons explained. “We have shorter shifts to try to make sure we spread around getting kids enough hours where they can still make a little bit, but yet it’s fair to everyone.”
Simmons said the lobby is still open to pick up cakes and other items from the freezer, and that people can still call in orders.
Last week Stan and Judy Meyer, owners of Ashley HomeStore in Indian Creek Mall, paid for meals for those in need at Legends of Nebraska and 402 Sports Bar and Grill.
Sarah Behrends, an owner of both 402 and 4one8 in Beatrice, said over 400 meals were made and delivered to the community from the Meyer’s donation.
While 4one8 is temporarily closed, Behrends said three employees and a number of volunteers are taking to-go orders through 402.
“We didn’t think it was necessary to open both of them for to-go orders when we could just keep one going…We’re going to continue to do to-go orders for the time being until we have no more food, basically,” Behrends said.
“At times like this, I think it’s important that we’re safe,” Simmons said. “I hope people know that I think all of the fast food places and restaurants in town are making drastic changes in order to go along with the CDC guidelines. We hope that people still get out and patronize all of the local businesses in town to help them through this period.”
