Local schools celebrate successes at state speech

A number written in marker takes up space on a board above the Diller-Odell speech coach Amy Coufal’s desk. Every day, between now and next year’s state speech tournament, it will drop by one.

Coufal said her students are already looking forward to next year. They and other area students competed at Nebraska School Activities Association state tournament last Thursday and Friday.

“It was so wonderful to be out there,” Coufal said. “We knew we had a lot of great speakers and expected a lot out of them. But we definitely exceeded expectations team-wise.”

Freeman High School Principal Jeremy Schroeder said he was proud of how well Freeman’s qualifiers represented the school.

“All the kids who qualified did such a phenomenal job,” he said. “The field is really, really loaded. There were lots of good speakers. Some serious competition… We’re super proud of everybody’s efforts… And we look forward to keeping that tradition of success going."

Students competed in Kearney High School all day on Thursday and Friday. Coufal said her students were exhausted by the end of the day, but they enjoyed the experience and learned a lot from their competitors.

“It was a really great experience, especially for the students who hadn’t been before,” she said. “It’s so much bigger than any of the other meets we compete at during the year.”

Coufal said her and her students are counting down the days until next season.

"I’ve already had a couple students come up to me and ask, ‘When can I start looking for stuff for next year,’” she said. “It fueled the fire even more for a lot of them.”

Diller-Odell, after taking the runner-up trophy at their district meet, finished fourth as a team and took home four medals. Jason Arnold got second place in Entertainment, Alli Engelman got sixth place in Humorous Prose and Kate Kostal got second in Persuasive and fourth in Informative.

Freeman had two of its seven state qualifiers break into finals. Summer Buss earned second place in Serious Prose, and Grace VanEngen earned third place in Informative.

Tri-County placed sixth for Oral Interpretation of Drama, and Gracin Hahn took home the first place medal for Serious Prose.

Pawnee City students also broke into finals. Ashylnn Hartman took first place in Extemporaneous and second place in Persuasive and Larissa Tegtmeier took fifth in Serious Prose.

