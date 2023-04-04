Two area students have been selected to participate in the American Legion Auxiliary Cornhusker Girls State event this year.

Kenzie Strein, the daughter of Wendi and Matt Strein of Plymouth, has been selected by the Plymouth American Legion Auxiliary Unit 243 to attend American Legion Auxiliary Cornhusker Girls State to be held June 4-10 at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln. Kenzie’s favorite subjects in school are math, science, and history. While math and science will be important to her future career plans involving a career in a medical field, she feels that history is important to us all. Kenzie tied her love for history into her well-written reason for wanting to attend Girls State. Kenzie stated in her application that she believes that it is important for everyone to understand what it took for our country to be what it is today. Kenzie believes that her participation in Girls State is an important way to honor our country and the people who have served and continue to serve to keep us all safe. Kenzie plans on her participation making her a better citizen by giving her the chance to learn and have a hands-on experience about how our local and state government operates.

Kenzie is a junior at Tri County High School, DeWitt Nebraska where she is involved in a variety of activities. She has been involved in the sports of cross country, volleyball, basketball, and track. She has held leadership positions in FBLA, FFA, and Student Council. Kenzie rounds out her activities at Tri County by being active in Thespians/Speech and Spanish Club.

Payton Smidt, the daughter of Brian and Mandy Smidt of rural Beatrice, has also been selected by the Plymouth American Legion Auxiliary Unit 243 to attend American Legion Auxiliary Cornhusker Girls State. Payton’s selection by the Auxiliary to Girls State was based on her high academic standing and leadership skills. Her membership in the National Honors Society is evidence of her high academic standing. Payton has demonstrated her leadership skills as a member of Tri County’s Student Council as well as the President of Tri County’s Future Business Leaders of America Chapter (FBLA), but also as president of the FBLA State Chapter, a responsibility she assumed as a sophomore. Payton looks forward to attending Girls State where she will be able to meet new people, make new friends, and explore new interests which will help her prepare for the future.

Payton is a junior at Tri County High School, DeWitt where her interests are varied. She reports enjoying music and English the most which is evident in her participation in band, choir, speech and in the one act play. Payton rounds out her activities at Tri County by being on the volleyball team. After graduation next spring, Payton plans to attend college and earn a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree while majoring in psychology.

Cornhusker Girls State is one of the major programs of the American Legion and Legion Auxiliary. Every spring, throughout the U.S., the Girls State program provides approximately 25,000 young women with a hands-on education opportunity designed to instruct tomorrow’s leaders in the privileges and duties of responsible citizenship. Delegates receive special instruction in parliamentary procedure and organize themselves into two mythical political parties. They then campaign, hold rallies, debate, and ultimately vote to elect city, county, and state officials. Once elected to office, delegates are sworn in and perform their prescribed duties. Citizens not elected to office are given appointments and visit the offices of their elected or appointed counter parts in actual state, county and city government.

The members of Plymouth American Legion Auxiliary are proud of both girls and wish to congratulate them on their selection as delegates to Cornhusker Girls State 2023.