Local trainers discuss keeping resolutions

This month, treadmills at homes and in gyms will steadily hum under the feet of panting resolutionists.

As 2021 gave way to 2022, New Year’s resolutions put millions of Americans on the hunt for a withering waste line, but research from the University of Scranton shows that only 8% will achieve their goals.

Avoiding resolution burnout is quite achievable, though, according to local fitness and wellness trainers. Bryan Seibel, former owner and head trainer at Anytime Fitness, and Brent Ruiz, who serves as the Beatrice Mary YMCA’s trainer, said there are simple ways to keep pushing your resolution past February.

For one, Seibel said people need to go easier on themselves and be realistic.

“People tend to send super high standards,” Seibel said. “They want instant results to problems that have been building for years… Too many people think fitness and health is an all or nothing proposition.”

Jen Johnson, manager of Jefferson County Health and Life Burkley Fitness Center said small but manageable steps open the door to a successful resolution.

“Instead of ‘I want to lose 30 pounds,’ start with ‘I want to find a type of fitness I enjoy doing.,’” Johnson said. “Instead of ‘I am starting a diet,’ take one or two menu items and replace them with something better. One cup of coffee can be replaced with one glass of water. One night a week that is usually a pizza night can be a ‘try a new veggie’ night. Instead of ‘I'm going to save up $1,000, start saving $10 per week.’”

Ruiz said you need to start small. He said goal-setters should rely on the time-tested SMART acronym: keep goals specific, measurable, achievable, relevant and time-bound.

“You have to keep it measurable,” he said. “If they can start seeing little improvements that can keep them going. Then there’s a point where they get hooked.”

Seibel said people often look around on social media or in celebrity culture for their goals, but they need to stay grounded in themselves.

“Sometimes, people lose focus on them, on what they can accomplish,” he said. “They look less at what they can achieve and just want what other people have.”

That can cause complications in self-image and render goals ultimately hollow, Seibel said. He said there are two major things people have to keep in mind when approaching their fitness goals.

“Number one is you’re capable of more than you think,” he said. “People might think less of themselves because of their age or their condition, but you’re capable of so much. The other is that if you are consistent and if you put forth effort, you’ll have success every time.”

Ruiz said he encourages people to make fitness and wellbeing a serious part of their lives, whether its via a New Year’s resolution or a long-term lifestyle change. He said with the long-running psychological effects of the pandemic, with isolation and loneliness, taking stock of one’s wellbeing is more important than ever.

“One of the best ways to address depression is exercise, you know eating right, taking care of yourself” he said. “It’s addressing the things that are within your control and not worry about the things you can’t control. Identifying the things that are in your personal sphere and start being able to improve those things. And what happens is you start feeling better about yourself. When you start feeling better about yourself, you start helping other people.”

