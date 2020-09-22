Local winery and microbrewery brings tourism to Pawnee City

Nearly 15 years ago, a family business in Nebraska made U.S. history by being the first licensed winery and microbrewery in the nation. Excluding recent situations with the COVID-19 pandemic, SchillingBridge Winery and Microbrewery in Pawnee City continues to be a popular tourist destination for wine and beer enthusiasts alike.
SchillingBridge’s website currently boasts roughly 13 kinds of beer, with interesting flavors like Irish Coffee Chocolate Stout and a Jalapeno blonde ale. One of the 15 wines, Silent Star, is named after film star Harold Lloyd, who grew up nearby in Burchard.
Vice president Kelly Bletscher said the name refers to a limestone bridge at the corner of the property, which was built around 1895 and traversed by horses and buggies.
Bletscher said the family decided to start their business in Pawnee City because her father, Mike Schilling, is from there, and that both of her parents were agricultural entrepreneurs focusing on rural economic development. She said in 2003, they originally grew grapes for another business, then decided to open SchillingBridge in November of 2005.
“We still hear it a lot, even after 15 years, ‘I’ve never been here. What else is there to do in Pawnee City?’ A lot of people wouldn’t be coming to our town if it wasn’t for us, so we feel that it’s a pretty cool niche that we’ve filled,” Bletscher said.
Roughly six years ago, Bletscher and her brother, Dallas Schilling, expanded the business by opening SchillingBridge Cork and Tap House at 575 Fallbrook Blvd Suite 109 in Lincoln, which serves SchillingBridge products in addition to lunch and dinner items.
“Our big angle is using the wine and beer that we make in our food, and then also my husband and I have purebred Berkshires that we raise, so we’re farm to table on the pork side…We’ve got a great following [in Pawnee City], but everybody has to drive a minimum of an hour to get here,” Bletscher explained. “You kind of have to just move where the population is in order to expand your market.”
Bletscher said beer is the less stressful item to make, with a roughly 900 gallon batch brewed in a month. She said wine is a more tedious process that can take three months to two years to age, and that the grapes are easily susceptible to molds.
“The past five or six years we’ve had some sort of damage, so we have not been up to 100% production,” Bletscher said. “It’s a little frustrating at times, but its agriculture. Everybody kind of struggles with it.”
Bletscher said roughly 90% of SchillingBridge’s profits come from out of Pawnee County, which means they’ve been impacted by state and local health directives, and outdoor festivals being canceled or postponed. SchillingBridge will be participating in the Oktoberfest hosted by the Falls City Chamber Main Street, which takes place Saturday, Oct. 17 from 2-8 p.m. at the Falls City Jaycees Community Field.
SchillingBridge Winery and Microbrewery is open on Fridays and Saturdays from 1-9p.m., and Sundays from 1-6:30 p.m., and SchillingBridge Cork and Tap House is open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Fridays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Bletscher said both the Pawnee City and Lincoln businesses are hiring, and that interested individuals can email applications to kelly@schillingbridgewinery.com. More information can be found at schillingbridgewinery.com.
