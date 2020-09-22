Local winery and microbrewery brings tourism to Pawnee City

Roughly six years ago, Bletscher and her brother, Dallas Schilling, expanded the business by opening SchillingBridge Cork and Tap House at 575 Fallbrook Blvd Suite 109 in Lincoln, which serves SchillingBridge products in addition to lunch and dinner items.

“Our big angle is using the wine and beer that we make in our food, and then also my husband and I have purebred Berkshires that we raise, so we’re farm to table on the pork side…We’ve got a great following [in Pawnee City], but everybody has to drive a minimum of an hour to get here,” Bletscher explained. “You kind of have to just move where the population is in order to expand your market.”

Bletscher said beer is the less stressful item to make, with a roughly 900 gallon batch brewed in a month. She said wine is a more tedious process that can take three months to two years to age, and that the grapes are easily susceptible to molds.

“The past five or six years we’ve had some sort of damage, so we have not been up to 100% production,” Bletscher said. “It’s a little frustrating at times, but its agriculture. Everybody kind of struggles with it.”