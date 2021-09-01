Local WWII veterans take Dream Flights

“That’s Franklin,” Spicer said. “I said ‘Franklin, are you excited?’ He said ‘oh yeah.’ I think I was more excited than he was, but he was very excited.”

Spicer noted that the Beatrice Police Department escorted Kensington residents, Damrow’s family, and American Legion Riders to the airport so they could see him off.

The second flight was taken by Good Samaritan Society-Samaritan Springs resident and Adams native, Willie Harms.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Harms’ daughter, Lorraine Bigley, said he was excited leading up to the flight, and telling people all about it.

“That’s the kind of things they remember,” Spicer said. “They remember what they did when they were young, and all the fun things they did and their families, so it’s important to keep alive all the spirit that they had, and just keep that going in their later years.”

The flights took about 20 minutes each, with the veterans flying all across town.

Damrow said they happened to fly right over the farm he grew up in, but that he didn’t get the best view of it. He said he joined the Army Air Force in 1942, when he was 20 years old.