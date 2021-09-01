Local WWII veterans take Dream Flights

Two 99-year-old World War II veterans got to relive their youth at Beatrice Municipal Airport on Tuesday, taking a Dream Flight in a 1942 white Stearman biplane.
Dream Flights is a non-profit organization dedicated to honoring seniors and military veterans through donors, community support and volunteers.
Jann DeLong, a crew chief with Dream Flights, said the organization’s goal this year is to give as many World War II veterans flights throughout the country as possible, in an event called Operation September Freedom.
“We hear amazing stories from these veterans. They just all have different things that they tell us, so it’s really fun,” DeLong said. “We’re losing them very quickly, and their stories need to be told. That’s part of why we do it, is we get a chance to talk to them and hear their stories. We try and write down the interesting things, and record that as a way to keep those memories going. A lot of the younger generation doesn’t know these stories. A lot of [veterans] aren’t going out and telling anybody unless you ask.”
The first flight was taken by Kensington resident and Beatrice native, Franklin Damrow.
Trudy Spicer, the activities director at The Kensington, said he’s always been a proud veteran, and was cool, calm and collected leading up to the flight.
“That’s Franklin,” Spicer said. “I said ‘Franklin, are you excited?’ He said ‘oh yeah.’ I think I was more excited than he was, but he was very excited.”
Spicer noted that the Beatrice Police Department escorted Kensington residents, Damrow’s family, and American Legion Riders to the airport so they could see him off.
The second flight was taken by Good Samaritan Society-Samaritan Springs resident and Adams native, Willie Harms.
Harms’ daughter, Lorraine Bigley, said he was excited leading up to the flight, and telling people all about it.
“That’s the kind of things they remember,” Spicer said. “They remember what they did when they were young, and all the fun things they did and their families, so it’s important to keep alive all the spirit that they had, and just keep that going in their later years.”
The flights took about 20 minutes each, with the veterans flying all across town.
Damrow said they happened to fly right over the farm he grew up in, but that he didn’t get the best view of it. He said he joined the Army Air Force in 1942, when he was 20 years old.
“I did a lot of flying as a crewmember,” Damrow said. “In fact, on the 30th of August, we flew into Tokyo with supplies for the occupational troops that just arrived that day. But they didn’t get us unloaded until the middle of the night, so the next morning, which would be the 31st, 76 years ago today, when we took off we flew over Tokyo, right over the emperor’s palace, and saw all of that. It just worked out that way. I’m proud to have been in the service at the time.”
The first thing Damrow said upon landing was simply “that was really nice.” He said it was a nice afternoon for flying, and that it felt like he remembered it.
Harms said he didn’t fly while in the army, as he was stationed in Fort Sill, Oklahoma and Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, but that he decided to get his pilot’s license after the war. He said he sold his last plane, an Aeronca, at the Beatrice airport several years ago to a local family.
After flying, he noted that everything in town looked well planned out while looking at it in the air. He even recognized Good Sam, and was able to circle around it.
“That was some ride…It’s been a while,” Harms said.
After flying, both veterans were treated like celebrities, shaking hands and taking pictures with attendees. The pilot, Scott DeLong, even gave them a Dream Flights hat, and asked them to sign a poster and the tail of the plane.
More information about the Dream Flights organization can be found at dreamflights.org