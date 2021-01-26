Locals build snowmen for Beatrice Health and Rehab residents

"We just thought it would be a nice gesture to brighten his day," Lyons said. "We talk to him on the phone, and he likes to have snacks brought to him. We bring him Mountain Dew and cookies, and the kids will wave at him through the windows."

Mustin said in some cases, family members have come out to build snowmen for their loved ones, while others are doing it simply to have fun and be kind. She said kids have ranged from toddlers to teenagers, and that she didn’t think the response would be as big as it has been.

“All of the residents are watching out the window,” Mustin said. “It’s great right now, because we have groups doing it at both dining rooms, so while they eat they are able to watch little kids build their snowmen, and we had a little snowball fight. It was really nice.”

"I just think that it's a great thing that Beatrice Health and Rehab is encouraging," Lyons said. "They do a lot of good stuff for their residents, and it's a good way to connect the kids with their grandparents, or just connect families together."

Mustin said while the original idea was to build snowmen for the day, Beatrice Health and Rehab will continue giving kids hot chocolate for building them until the snow melts. She said they’re all turning out wonderful, and thanked the community for their participation, as well as the Health and Rehab staff for their help and keeping residents safe.

