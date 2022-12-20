"Longest Night" service to be held at Holy Cross

Holy Cross Lutheran Church will be hosting a Longest Night service on Wednesday evening. The service is the final in the Advent season and held on the longest night of the year.

Pastor Kathee Forrest said grief comes in many ways, including death of loved ones, but also grief upon grief: illness, loss of mobility, pandemic, divorce, loss of employment, home, friends. And in a time of year when it seems we are to be merry and bright, that is not always the case.

“Lament is such an important part of healing and providing a communal, safe space to do that together is such a comfort and joy,” she said.

She said her go-to song personally for lament is "God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen."

“It was in a lovely hospice room in Texas during my father's final week of life, just before Christmas, that the chaplain knocked on the door and asked if we would like to hear some carolers," she said. "The first song was 'tidings of comfort and joy.'

“The service will include scripture, prayer, songs, including some beautiful songs from the Taize community in France which are simple and repeated. An optional time for anointing or healing with a blessing at the altar. It will end with lighting candles.”

The service will be held on Wednesday, December 21st at 6:30 p.m. at Holy Cross at 19th and Garfield streets