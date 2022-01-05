Longstanding SCC buildings come down

Two original Southeast Community College buildings came down in line with the college’s master plan.

Crews worked on demolishing Adams Hall on Wednesday, and Jackson Hall came down at the end of December.

Toni Landenberger, assistant campus director and dean of students, said the area where the two 34,000 square foot buildings stood will become a green space and could turn into a baseball and softball complex in years to come.

“It’s part our overall facilities master plan as far as making progress and updating our facilities and modernizing everything,” Landenberger said. “As we want to keep expanding with new buildings we have to get rid of old buildings to remove that square footage.”

Landenberger said both buildings served as dormitories when they first opened their doors to students at what was then known as Pershing College in 1966. She said they were intended to last twenty years, and since their construction, they have seen a number of renovations.

“They’ve been around for quite a while,” she said. “They have definitely outlived their useful lifespan.”

Most recently, Jackson Hall became a classroom building, housing several academic programs, including business and nursing, until the completion of the Academic Excellence Center.

Only a one quarter of Adams Hall was still used by SCC programs, Landenberger said. State, regional and local agencies leased space in the building from the college. Landenberger said the newly remodeled Agriculture Hall absorbed the agricultural program housed in Adams Hall, and SCC has plans to increase its agricultural facilities.

“We hope to have some future expansion with that area with a new ag facility,” she said. “That’s our next phase of construction: to build a new ag facility out there.”

Landenberger said she expects demolition crews to remove rubble from the area in the next couple of weeks. Come spring, the college plans to plant grass in the vacant lots.

The demolition signals a step forward for SCC’s master plan to integrate the campus, but it comes with the end of two longstanding and nostalgic buildings, Landenberger said.

“I taught in the business department in Jackson Hall, so it was a little bittersweet to see the building come down,” she said. “But I’m very excited about the changes.”

Landenberger said the changes are intended to serve SCC students and the wider community.

“The impetus behind the master plan and all the construction we’re doing comes back to the goal of meeting our community needs for a skilled work force,” she said. “We haven’t had a lot of updates previous to some of the recent updates, and so we’ve fallen behind some of our peer institutions. And we want to make sure that we are providing the best facilities to provide the best training to make the best work force.”

