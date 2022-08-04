Longtime Airport manager retiring

Diana Smith first entered the Beatrice Municipal Airport as an employee on Oct. 11, 1971. She was a secretary, taking phone calls and filing paper work.

Come September, she’ll be retiring after more than 50 years of work at the airport, including 22 years as the manager.

“I never imagined I’d be the manager,” Smith said. “I moved to being an administrative assistant. I kept moving up. And then when Don Fitzwater retired, I was promoted to his job.”

Smith said it wasn’t just the paycheck that kept her coming back to work.

“I have to say, after I had been here for several years, I realized that the aviation community was great,” she said. “They’re such good people. They’re great to work with. And I realized how important the airport is to the community. And that’s why it’s been such a close thing to my heart to make sure the airport is run well. The way we greet our customers matters so much.”

Smith brought her growing skills and experience with her to work every day, but she also came equipped with something she said is even more important: a positive attitude.

“This job is all about attitude,” she said. “If you don’t believe in the future of the airport, that will trickle down… You have to be passionate about this place.”

Beatrice City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said Smith has used that passion to great effect.

“I think she does a great job making our airport be a good entry point for the community,” Tempelmeyer said. “I think she does so well making sure everybody has a great experience out there. That’s so important for the community.”

Dan Meyer, an 18-year member of the Board which oversees the airport, said the Beatrice Airport shines alongside its competitors, thanks in no small part to the work of Smith.

“I’ve been a pilot for about 30 years, and I’ve probably flown to hundreds of airports in the country and Canada,” Stan Meyer said. “This is one of the nicest airports in the Midwest for our size… Diana has helped make the airport a bright spot for the community.”

Smith said since starting work at the airport, she’s lived and worked through many changes. At first, all staff members at the airport needed to be certified weather observers. Every hour, they’d take samples of the air, measure the speed of the wind and categorize layers of clouds on the horizon.

Though the airport has since automated its weather observation, Smith said each day still brings new sets of challenges and rewards.

“No day is the same,” she said.

Smith is a member of Aeronautics Commission for the Department of Aeronautics, a position appointed by the governor. She also is a founding member of the Nebraska Aviation Council.

Smith said her proudest achievement was being inducted into the Nebraska Aviation Hall of Fame on Jan. 24, 2019.

Despite her lofty statewide accolades, Smith said she’s always prioritized the Beatrice Airport.

“Don [Fitzwater] always used to say, ‘This is the front door of Beatrice,” Smith said. “I’ve tried to live by that… I like to connect with the people who come through here. I like to show them this wonderful community.”

Dennis Schmitt will take over for Smith starting October 1.