Longtime Beatrice car wash owners retire

Dick and Margaret Ann Leseberg will celebrate two major milestones next June: 6o years of marriage and their first full year of retirement.

The Lesebergs spent the past 46 years of their lives washing cars in the community. In May, they sold their car washes to Matt and Wendi Strein.

Back in 1976, Dick, while working for the Beatrice Fire Department, spent his time off making deliveries in towns around Beatrice. He saw a gas station and car wash for sale in Fairbury. He bought in in August.

“I always wanted to run my own business,” Dick said. “My father was a farmer, which is like being your own boss. I wanted that.”

Dick then bought a closed gas station at 6th and Jefferson in Beatrice, where he built a car wash, in 1982.

Working together, the Leseberg family came to own multiple car washes and a car lot in town.

“It’s been a passion for me,” Dick said. “I always told everybody I’d be there until I died, but the closer I got to dying, I thought, well maybe that’s not a good idea.”

Dick said he and his son, Randy, helped fix parts and clean up. Margaret helped do paper work and clean up.

“There’s a lot of clean up to do at a car wash in a rural community,” Dick said, smiling.

Dick and Margaret Ann said they enjoyed running the business as a family. It kept them together and gave them something in common to work for.

Dick said he and Randy did most of the repairs themselves, making sure that out-of-order signs didn’t stay up for long.

“You learn a lot about the machines in 46 years,” Dick said.

The pair said they’re grateful for the help of their son, Randy.

“Our son has worked for us for 31 years, which we couldn’t have managed to do it as long as we have without him,” Margaret Ann said.

Margaret Ann said the transition to new ownership has gone well so far. Wendi Strein, who’s lived in the area with her husband Matt for 17 years, agreed.

“They have been so good to work with,” Strein said. “We just want to continue the legacy of Dick and Margaret Ann… I’m really looking forward to learning so many new things.”

Dick said the Streins will be good stewards of the car washes and car lot in town.

Looking back, Dick said he’ll miss the relationships he built with customers the most.

“We’ve had some emotional days,” he said. “We’ve built so many relationships with the customers over time. We grew old with them over 46 years. That’s the hard part. That’s hard to give up.”

Dick and Margaret Ann said they’re thankful to all the kindness the community showed them in their 46 years of work in the area. In their retirement, they said they hope travel more.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0