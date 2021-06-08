Longtime police captain prepares to retire

Becoming a police officer was the fulfillment of a lifelong dream for Lamkin, who wanted to work in law enforcement since he was a child.

“My hometown was right next to a two-lane highway and you would hear sirens and all the neighbors would run out to the sidewalk,” he recalled. “Racing down the highway would be a patrol vehicle and everybody would stand around and you’d hear the adults talking. I knew those guys in the cars knew what’s going on. I wanted in on that.

“Bottom line is, I don’t like bullies. A bully is someone who takes advantage of another person because that person is too fat, thin, young, old, rich, poor, whatever. People who take advantage of people for their own personal gain stuck in my craw. I think that was my main focus. ”

Reflecting on his time in law enforcement, Lamkin said one of the biggest changes is how reports are filed, going from two manual typewriters to having onboard computers in cars. The emphasis on how officers present themselves is also something that’s shifted.