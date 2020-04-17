Longtime SCC-Beatrice administrator retires

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

After working at Southeast Community College for 30 years, it almost seemed surreal that Dr. Dennis Headrick, vice president for instruction, was spending his last days while working from home during a pandemic and the College would be closed.

“It seems weird that my last few days were working from home and I had limited impact with others and students,” Headrick reflected. “But I'm confident this will pass and we will get back to business. I do think this situation will have an impact on the future of education and how it is delivered.”

Headrick started working at SCC’s Beatrice Campus in 1990 as assistant campus director. His titles evolved and changed over the years from interim campus director to campus president to chief academic officer to vice president for instruction.

“I have several name plaques over the years,” he remembers. “As it was changing I would get a new one, as well as new business cards.”

When he started at SCC, each campus had its own independence, even though each operated under the Southeast Community College umbrella. That focus changed so they were all “one college” instead of three. Similarly, if the same programs were at more than one campus, they needed to have the same courses and content. Back then, Beatrice was the only campus with transfer classes.