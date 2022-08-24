Longtime veterinarian retires

Dr. Bob Baxa has always loved animals.

He started caring for an orphaned pig and calf when he was 4 years old and feels blessed to have had the career he’s had as a veterinarian.

“It’s all been good," he said. "I’ve been lucky to do be able to go to work every day and do something I like. It’s a tough job though. It’s been very fulfilling, satisfying and humbling to serve the community. I just grew up around it."

Baxa, who retired earlier this year, said he had several mentors while he was growing up in the Hebron area.

“When I was about 12 I was helping a vet," he said. "We didn’t have the nice corrals and chutes that we have today. We were working in flexible round pens, which is a post and a rope."

Baxa said his high school ag teacher encouraged him to go to college. He received a scholarship to Kansas State to play football, but fractured his leg and spent six months with a cast.

“I didn’t think I was going to get into the vet school there, but was accepted and started in 1962, "he said. "I graduated in 1966. At that time you could graduate in four years."

Baxa came to Beatrice in 1967 to work with Dr. Bill Simic at the Beatrice Animal Hospital. Simic had opened the practice in 1937. Dr. Carlson and Dr. Moore were also partners in the practice.

“Good men that were really up on things,” said Baxa. “But I don’t think they’d done any cesareans until I came to town.. We treated all kinds of animals; elk, moose, deer, camels, and buffalo. I also interned and helped at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo and has treated alligators, wolves, bears, mountain lions, and muss ox."

Baxa said he worked with Dr. Peterson, Dr. Weiss and Dr. VanWinkle at Blue Valley Veterinarian Clinic in Beatrice, but took ownership of Beatrice Animal Hospital in 1975.

Baxa said he worked with a number of veterinarians over the years, but appreciated Dr. Schwartz for what he could bring to the practice working with horses.

“He was special and continues to be a friend. He works in Louisiana now at the racetracks,” said Baxa.

Baxa worked with the Beatrice 77 Livestock for around 40 years.

Dennis Henrichs said he can’t say enough good things about Dr. Baxa.

“He worked years at the barn and has been a long-time close friend," Henrichs said.

Baxa said he worked with cows, horses and pets until around the 2020. After that he treated only small animals at the clinic.

“Agriculture has changed. I envy the younger kids," Baxa said. "They have technology, lasers and a lot more that looks like human medicine. Our first computer took up the entire front office.

“At that time it was $4.00 for a Federal License at that time. Now my drug permit per year is $800."

He met Diane when they were about 10-years-old at a barn dance. They married in 1963. The couple had five children; Jason, Annette, Alicia, Rob and Anthony.

“That was probably one of the hardest parts for me. He was never home with the kids,” said Diane. “He would take them when they were old enough to go help him, but he worked long hours and we didn’t see him very often.”

“It’s not an easy profession," Bob Baxa added. "I’ve had a good partner as my wife. Diane worked as the bookkeeper at the clinic when we first started. I’ve also had good help at the clinic. I couldn’t have done it without the help."

Dr. Eric Brandt, native to the Plymouth area, and his wife, Dr. Toni Brandt, purchased the Beatrice Hospital and began seeing small animals on July 1.

Baxa said the hardest part of his career has been quitting, but said he feels like it’s time.

“I’ve made it through cancer twice and want to spend some time with my family. I enjoy going to sporting events to watch his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. It will be an adjustment.”