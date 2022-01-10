Lower Big Blue NRD names general manager

During its January board meeting, the Lower Big Blue Natural Resources District Board of Directors voted to hire Scott Sobotka as the new general manager.

Sobotka has served the District for 22 years. First, as a Land Resources Specialist and most recently as the District’s Assistant Manager. a press release stated Sobotka lives near Tobias with his wife Wendee and daughters Jaicee, Josiee and Jaylee.

“I want to thank the board for this opportunity, and I look forward to continuing to work with the staff, board and stakeholders of the District to protect our natural resources” Sobotka said.

The hire follows the retirement in December of longtime General Manager, David Clabaugh. Clabaugh began his career with the Upper Big Blue NRD in York in 1979, before coming to the Lower Big Blue in 1987 as a Water Resources Specialist. He has served as General Manager since 2004.

“I’ve had the privilege to work with a great board and staff over the years” Clabaugh said. “I’ll keep in touch”

Clabaugh is looking forward to more time spent with wife Lisa and their family in addition to pursuing his favorite past time, hunting.

Board Chairman Steve Kelley thanked Clabaugh for his years of service and welcomed Scott to his new role.

