Main Street Beatrice announces winners of decorated storefront contest

Main Street Beatrice has announced the winners of the 12th annual Downtown Store Front Display Contest. The 2022 theme, Santa’s Workshop, was the inspiration for 16 participating partners.

The displays were recently viewed and judged by the Main Street Beatrice Design Committee.

Outside of the annual awards given out by the Main Street Beatrice Design Committee, perhaps the most sought after is the People’s Choice Award. This year almost 500 downtown Beatrice residents and visitors cast their vote for their favorite storefront holiday display.

The top honorees this year are:

People’s Choice Award – Bargain Box

Best Representation of Theme - Quilt Stitches

Best Non-Themed Display - Gems & Junk

Best Use of Business Product – Security First Bank

Best Viewed at Night – Home Instead

The 16 participating locations included; Bagby Travel, Bargain Box, Beatrice Art Guild, Beatrice Nutrition, The Black Crow Restaurant & Bar, The City of Beatrice, Gems & Junk, Home Instead, Nebraska Title Company, Quilt Stitches, Scheer Quality Furniture, Security First Bank, Sherwin-Williams, Sifted Sweets, Uhl’s Sporting Goods, and Weigel Jewelry.

Morgan Fox, Marketing and Events Coordinator, said she hopes people who haven’t visited downtown will make plans to do so.

“This Christmas, walking downtown in Beatrice, seeing the fantastic displays put up by our local businesses, I was reminded of my childhood and walking in my hometown. There was a feeling of the magic of the season,” she said.

“I think our local businesses that took the time to decorate their storefronts and make our citizens feel that same way are really special people! Every one of those displays was fantastic and unique.”

The theme was also incorporated into events led by Main Street Beatrice, Beatrice Public Library and the Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce.