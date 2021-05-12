Main Street Beatrice fundraiser set for Friday

Main Street Beatrice will host its annual Taste of Spring fundraiser event Friday evening.

The event, celebrating its 20th year, will be all outdoors. Main Street Director Michael Sothan said the event is a relaxing opportunity for guests to sample a variety of wine and craft beer.

“The event itself is really centered around a fun evening, but what makes it fun is the wine and craft beer tasting,” he said. “We have eight wines and eight beers people can sample and enjoy. Also there will be some light horderves and things. A big part of the idea centered around the wine and craft beer tasting.”

In addition to the 20th year for Taste of Spring, the event will be held at the Gage County Historical Society to celebrate the museum’s 50th anniversary.

“We’re pairing the events together as a celebration,” Sothan said. “It’ll be held outdoors on the lawn of the Gage County Historical Society. It was there a number of years ago, so it’s kind of a return to that. The Historical Society grounds will be fully open inside for people to enjoy.”