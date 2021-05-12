Main Street Beatrice fundraiser set for Friday

Main Street Beatrice will host its annual Taste of Spring fundraiser event Friday evening.
The event, celebrating its 20th year, will be all outdoors. Main Street Director Michael Sothan said the event is a relaxing opportunity for guests to sample a variety of wine and craft beer.
“The event itself is really centered around a fun evening, but what makes it fun is the wine and craft beer tasting,” he said. “We have eight wines and eight beers people can sample and enjoy. Also there will be some light horderves and things. A big part of the idea centered around the wine and craft beer tasting.”
In addition to the 20th year for Taste of Spring, the event will be held at the Gage County Historical Society to celebrate the museum’s 50th anniversary.
“We’re pairing the events together as a celebration,” Sothan said. “It’ll be held outdoors on the lawn of the Gage County Historical Society. It was there a number of years ago, so it’s kind of a return to that. The Historical Society grounds will be fully open inside for people to enjoy.”
Last year’s Taste of Spring event was scheduled for March, but was changed to a “no-show” event as a result of the pandemic. Sothan added that even though people didn’t attend in person, he was impressed with the level of support shown for Main Street Beatrice.
“We were blown away in the sense that we had people step forward and send in donations to make the event a financial success, even though there were no social aspects,” he said. “It’s definitely been a huge change. For a nonprofit, a significant amount of our budget is based on contributions from the community and business community.”
Main Street Beatrice’s annual Taste of Spring event will be held Friday at the Gage County Historical Society at 101 N. Second St. in Beatrice from 6-8 p.m.
Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at the event.