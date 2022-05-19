Main Street Beatrice fundraiser set for Saturday

Main Street Beatrice will host its annual Taste of Spring fundraiser event Saturday afternoon.

The event, celebrating its 21st year, will be outdoors. Main Street marketing and events coordinator Morgan Fox said the event is a relaxing opportunity to sample a variety of wine and craft beer.

"It's a really fun and unique event," Fox said. "This is a way to support local businesses. Main Street will use the money to give back to support our downtown businesses."

Fox said the vendors all come from Nebraska. She said there will be live music performed by Kimberly Meyer, who will sing a mix of country, classic rock and pop hits, at the event from 4 to 6 p.m.

Fox said, with a brisk, windy day forecasted, she'd recommend bringing a jacket. She said she hopes to see a good turnout.

"It's something fun to try," she said. "We're excited to have a nice showing from the community."

Main Street Beatrice’s annual Taste of Spring event will be held Saturday at Charles Park, 218 N 5th Street, from 2 to 7 p.m.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at the event or online.

See Main Street's website and Facebook for ticketing information and more, www.mainstreetbeatrice.org, or call Main Street Beatrice at 402-223-3244.

