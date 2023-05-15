Main Street Beatrice hosted the Beer, Wine and Spirit Festival on Saturday evening in Charles Park.

About 300 people attended the fundraising event.

Marketing and Events Coordinator Morgan Fox the best part of the evening was talking with all the visitors who attended.

“Not only did I get to see all the amazing locals that came out to support the community and our organization,” she said. “But there were also a number of people that came from Lincoln and Omaha. Everyone seemed to enjoy the event.”

Fox said the number of people that attended the event was about double from the previous year. Several volunteers also helped.

“The weather was wonderful, the music was good, and the food was phenomenal," she said. "All of the breweries and distilleries that attended were very knowledgeable and enjoyed talking with people. It could not have been a more perfect day."

With the purchase of a ticket, attendees received unlimited tastings at all of the vendors.

Tall Tree Tastings Owner Denise Bleich-Pahl participated as a vendor. She said she felt the event went well.

“I think everything went really well,” she said. “This was the second year and it was better than the first. I think it will continue to get better every year.”

Bleich-Pahl said she was happy that so many people from Lincoln and Omaha came to the event again this year.

Tall Tree Tastings provided four wines from four Nebraska wineries that she provided tastings for on Saturday evening. A peach wine was the favorite.

She noted that several people tried the Remembrance wine that was named for Paul Kaufman. Capital City Winery had worked with Paul Kaufman on a wine before his passing and they allowed it to be premiered at the event.

Steve and Carolyn Hovendick were among the many from the community that attended. Steve said they enjoyed the evening.

“How could you not enjoy this?” he said.

Fox said the Beer, Wine and Spirit Festival is one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for Main Street Beatrice.