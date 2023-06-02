Main Street Beatrice is looking for volunteers to be members of the newly-formed UpBE@T Hype Team.

Marketing and Events Coordinator Morgan Fox said she got the idea when she was at a conference in Boston earlier this spring.

“I heard a team from Macon, Georgia talk about their success with this type of volunteer team and immediately wanted to do this in Beatrice,” she said.

Fox said they are looking for community members who share a passion for the progress happening downtown and a desire to promote it.

Team members will be ambassadors during large events held by Main Street Beatrice. The volunteer will work to welcome visitors downtown, answer questions and post on social media.

“It is not required that the volunteers be using social media and have a ton of followers,” she said. “The whole point is to get people invested in our community again.”

Applications are due by June 6. Team members will be chosen by the board around June 9 with the goal of providing an orientation and beginning volunteer work by the June 24 Ribfest event.

At this time, Main Street Beatrice is looking for volunteers 18 years of age and over. An application can be found at 2023 UpBE@T Hype Team Application (google.com) . It is available on the Facebook page and at mainstreetbeatrice.org . Any interested person can also contact mfox@mainstreetbeatrice.org or call 402-223-3244.

“Our downtown is amazing, and it can only get better,” she said. “Let’s just be excited.”