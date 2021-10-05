Main Street Beatrice prepares for Night of the Great Pumpkin's return

Monsters, princesses, animals and more will soon be able to gather once again for the Night of the Great Pumpkin event in downtown Beatrice.

The evening provides an opportunity for area kids to show off their Halloween costumes, play games and trick or treat at the area’s businesses.

The event is sponsored by Main Street Beatrice, and regularly saw over 2,000 people in attendance along Court Street before the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was canceled last year, but returns this year on Thursday, Oct. 28 from 5-7p.m.

Main Street Director Michael Sothan said they’re looking forward to organizing the community event again. He said activities are still being developed with the participating businesses, but that attendees could expect to see games, a pumpkin giveaway and a Halloween movie at Beatrice Movies.

“For the families, it provides a safe, fun opportunity for families to come out and do some trick or treating,” Sothan said. “It’s mostly during the daylight, it kind of extends the Halloween season and those kids can use their costumes more than once. At the same time for our businesses, it’s a great way to be part of the community, offer family fun activities, hopefully bring some exposure.”

More information will be shared leading up to the event on the Night of the Great Pumpkin 2021 Facebook event page, and on Main Street’s website at mainstreetbeatrice.org/

