A big part of daily operations at Main Street Beatrice is promoting economic development in the downtown Beatrice.

Executive Director Michael Sothan said there are several ongoing projects including working on an individual basis with potential business owners.

“We work really hard to help ensure that new business owners are going to be successful,” he said. “People come to us with an idea and we help them with cash flow and other analysis. About 50% of the people that we meet with will never open the business and that’s okay.”

Sothan said that average business doesn’t make a profit for the first three years. Once people realize some of the inputs they start to rethink.

“I can consider that a success too.”

Another project Main Street Beatrice has been working on has been the creation of the Creative Arts District.

“There are several touch points that will promote economic development,” he said. “Some of the softer points will be marketing or developing niches. Some of it may be a little more direct and targeted. We are exploring the options.”

Sothan continued that usually an awesome place to live is also an awesome place to visit.

“It’s really more about building community,” he said. “It’s multi-faceted.”

The strategic plan, which is currently in process, is the final stage to receiving the Creative Arts District designation.

Some of the other highlights include ten business openings during the previous year, however, ten business closed for a zero net gain.

Thirty jobs were gained, but with the closing of The Kensington there were 54 jobs lost. Since 2016 approximately 200 jobs were added.

“From 2016 to current we have reversed a trend that Beatrice has moved in a positive direction,” he said. “Approximately 180 businesses call downtown Beatrice their home.”

Three downtown housing units were added in the previous year with one new construction project valued at $25,000.

Main Street Beatrice has also participated in a University of Nebraska Lincoln Downtown Revitalization Plan and with K-State in a similar process.

“We have begun work with our marketing campaign and are working on advocacy efforts at the state and federal levels to strengthen or get reinstated the programs that we need to be successful with our community goals.”