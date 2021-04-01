Main Street opens second round of grants for downtown businesses

“Our businesses, especially our smaller shops, have been negatively impacted by the pandemic,” Sothan said. “We know that our community wants to try to support these businesses, but oftentimes we have a communication gap between the businesses and our local consumers of just knowing when are businesses open. We’ve got several new businesses. Who are those? Those types of questions. We hope that these little mini-grants can help bridge that communication divide, and hopefully get local dollars generated to make sure that our businesses are here for the long run, and don’t have to close due to pressures that are lingering from the pandemic.”