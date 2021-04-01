Main Street searches for artists for new mural project

Sothan said that while priority may be given to Beatrice artists, Main Street wanted “local” to be a broad term to explore a variety of different artists in the region.

“Even if we don’t select artists for this specific mural project, we want to be able to have a list of artists that we can then reach out to when we start doing some alley artwork that we’re hoping on probably starting later this year,” Sothan explained. “But also for any future projects, that way we’ve really got a good list of folks that we can turn to and try to get a variety of potential types of work, and kind of bring hopefully some quality projects to Beatrice.”

Sothan said that one of Main Street’s big goals this year is to add lighting and artwork to the downtown alleys, and gave the nearby Yesterday’s Lady at 113 North Fifth Street as an example. He said one of the reasons Lepant was chosen as a mural location this year is because they’re contributing money to the project, which is also being funded by the Hevelone Foundation and last year’s Big Give donations.