Make-A-Wish Foundation sending Beatrice 4 year old to Disney World

Don’t be surprised if the first words you hear from Olivia Weidner are “I Love you.”

The 4-year-old Beatrice girl loves talking to strangers – maybe too much, according to her parents – playing in the park and even roller skating.

Things you would expect a preschooler to do, but also things Olivia’s doctors warned she would probably never live to experience.

Olivia was diagnosed with Fontaine Progeroid Syndrome, a rare genetic disease that hinders growth and development both before and after birth.

“They told us she’d never talk, never walk, never crawl and she defeated all those odds within a year,” said Crystal Everett, Olivia’s mother. “We started with a walker, but she didn't want it.”

The life expectancy for those with Fontaine Progeroid Syndrome is short, with many not living past infancy or early childhood. Everett said there's one child in Colorado with the condition who's now 13 years old, giving the family hope Olivia will be able to live a long life.

Olivia has made great strides and her family treats her like any other child, but her journey hasn’t been an easy one.

She stopped growing when Everett was 27 weeks pregnant, and was two pounds, five ounces at birth. Olivia spent six months in the NICU, and wasn't able to go home until she was almost a year old.

“It was just really hard,” said Nick Weidner, Olivia’s father. “We’ve been struggling. It seemed like the first month she was born we couldn’t even hold her. She was in the incubator and when we were finally able to hold her, I just walked out of work. I was so excited, I went there and fell asleep in the chair holding her.”

Olivia is on oxygen at night, and most of her meals are through a feeding tube.

“She has a lot of abnormalities in the back of her throat,” Everett said. “It hurts to swallow like a normal person would. She tries Cheetos and mashed potatoes, those are two things she can eat really well.”

Her parents tried enrolling her in preschool this year, but she was pulled out when she got sick and was preparing for head surgery last fall. That surgery was postponed and is now scheduled for May 5 at University of Nebraska Medical Center, 10 days before Olivia’s Peppa Pig-themed fifth birthday party.

“She was born with no top of her skull,” Everett explained. “It finally grew in, but now they have to go in and move it around to make room for the brain to grow into. It’s just nerve wracking.”

The family is going to take a few months after the surgery to let Olivia fully recover, then take a Florida vacation to Walt Disney World thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

A family member from Kansas encouraged them to reach out to the foundation, and they were surprised to learn Olivia’s wish to see Elsa, Anna and her other favorite characters from the Disney Movie “Frozen” is about to come true.

The entire family, Including Everett’s 15 year old and Weidner’s 8 year old, will be going on the trip.

“It’s really nice to have help like that,” Weidner said. “We haven’t taken a vacation, we haven’t done anything since she’s been born. I've been pretty much working nonstop, paying the bills as they’re coming in.”

The looming surgery is expected to be the most extensive, but likely not the last. Olivia will probably need two to four more operations during her childhood.

But for now, the family is focused on the immediate future, getting through the operation in May, and taking a much-needed, and appreciated, vacation.

