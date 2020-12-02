Mall continues fantasy of trees event

Fantasy is becoming a reality for another year at Indian Creek Mall. In partnership with the Beatrice Chamber of Commerce, the Fantasy of Trees event officially began Tuesday.

Last year, over 20 trees and wreaths were brightly, colorfully and creatively decorated by local community organizations.

“It adds a little bit of joy and some of that holiday cheer, and is an awesome way that you can creatively market your business and get yourself some exposure in a way that is unique,” said Angie Bruna, the Chamber of Commerce Director.

Many trees have more than just decorations. The Gage County 4-H tree's ornaments highlight some of kids' favorite parts of the organization, while the Blue Valley Community Action group and Hope Crisis Center ornaments are actually wish lists to aid local individuals.

Bruna said the trees used to be in the Carnegie Building, but transitioned to the mall last year to allow space for more participants.

Organizations can register for the event by visiting the mall, calling mall president Julie Lovitt at 402-806-7664, calling the Chamber at 402-223-2338, or going to beatricechamber.com