Man air lifted after bicycle wreck in Beatrice

A man was air lifted to a Lincoln hospital after sustaining unknown injuries following a bicycle wreck in Beatrice Wednesday evening.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Beatrice police said an older male was riding a bicycle on the trail near Veterans Memorial Park after around 7:30 p.m., and it's suspected he had a medical incident.

The unidentified male was transported by ambulance to the Beatrice Municipal Airport, where he was then transferred by StarCare to Bryan Health in Lincoln for unknown injuries.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0