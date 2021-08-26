 Skip to main content
Man air lifted after bicycle wreck in Beatrice
StarCare

Beatrice police wait for a male to be transferred to an air ambulance Wednesday evening. It's believed the man had a medical episode while riding a bicycle in Beatrice. 

 Scott Koperski Daily Sun news editor

A man was air lifted to a Lincoln hospital after sustaining unknown injuries following a bicycle wreck in Beatrice Wednesday evening. 

Beatrice police said an older male was riding a bicycle on the trail near Veterans Memorial Park after around 7:30 p.m., and it's suspected he had a medical incident. 

The unidentified male was transported by ambulance to the Beatrice Municipal Airport, where he was then transferred by StarCare to Bryan Health in Lincoln for unknown injuries. 

