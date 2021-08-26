Man air lifted after bicycle wreck in Beatrice

Daily Sun staff reports
A man was air lifted to a Lincoln hospital after sustaining unknown injuries following a bicycle wreck in Beatrice Wednesday evening.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Beatrice police said an older male was riding a bicycle on the trail near Veterans Memorial Park after around 7:30 p.m., and it's suspected he had a medical incident.
The unidentified male was transported by ambulance to the Beatrice Municipal Airport, where he was then transferred by StarCare to Bryan Health in Lincoln for unknown injuries.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.