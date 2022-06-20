 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man arrested after being pulled over twice in a few hours

A man caught driving under suspension twice by Beatrice police in a few hours was placed under arrest early Monday morning.

Just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday a Beatrice police officer stopped a white Chevrolet Blazer for a broken headlight.

During the stop the driver was identified as 55-year-old David Sutton, who police learned had a suspended license for failure to comply.

Arrest documents state he was issued a citation, told not to drive and released. Just before 1 a.m. Monday, the same vehicle was spotted traveling eastbound in the 100 block of Court Street. Sutton was observed to be driving the vehicle, and another traffic stop was conducted.

Being the second stop in a few hours, Sutton was told to exit the vehicle and was placed under arrest.

During a search, police found a smoking device with a white substance identified as methamphetamine. The substance weighed 1.1 grams and field tested positive for methamphetamine.

Sutton was arrested for driving under suspension, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Arrest documents noted Sutton has three prior convictions for driving under suspension.

