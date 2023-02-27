Authorities arrested a man who had methamphetamine in his possession as he entered the screening station at the Gage County Courthouse.

Just after 10 a.m. Thursday, a deputy at the screening station at the courthouse noticed a suspicious item in the possession of 41-year-old Justin McShane of Beatrice, who was entering the secured area of the third floor of the courthouse where the county and district courtrooms and their offices are located.

A press release stated the deputy recognized the item was possibly methamphetamine and notified an investigator from the sheriff's office who was on the third floor and the item was seized. The substance, contained in a small metal cylinder, pre-tested positive for methamphetamine.

McShane was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Gage County Detention Center.