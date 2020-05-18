Man arrested after fidget spinner leads to domestic assault

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Beatrice man was arrested early Sunday morning on two counts of third degree domestic assault.

Police received a call at 11:39 p.m. Saturday that a woman had been assaulted in the 400 block of Lincoln Street. Officers arrived on the scene and spoke with alleged aggressor, Jeremiah Tart, 37, the female victim and four female juveniles at the residence.

Tart denied any assault, telling police he had gotten into a verbal argument with one of the children approximately two hours earlier pertaining to rubbing a “fidget spinner” on a household animal.

The victim told police that during the argument regarding the animal Tart became irate and threw the toy out the window. The victim confronted Tart and he responded by throwing his cell phone at her, hitting her in the mouth and causing her lip to swell.

The victim and child went outside to find the toy and upon coming back inside Tart confronted the victim and head-butted her, followed by shoving her onto a couch, causing her to fall on top of a 5-year-old child in the home.