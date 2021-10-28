Man arrested after pursuit in Gage and Lancaster counties

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested one person after a pursuit in Lancaster and Gage counties on Wednesday.

At approximately 4:45 p.m. troopers received a report of a reckless vehicle driving on Highway 77 near west Lincoln. A trooper was able to locate the vehicle, a Toyota Celica, as it was traveling southbound on Highway 77 near the Highway 33 junction. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

A press release state the vehicle fled southbound on Highway 77 with speeds reaching near 100 mph. The Celica then crossed the median and began driving southbound on the shoulder of the northbound lanes of Highway 77. The trooper continued in the correct lane of travel. As the vehicle approached a Gage County Sheriff’s Deputy near the junction of Highway 77 and Highway 41, the suspect vehicle turned around and began traveling northbound on the shoulder of the southbound lanes.

Troopers continued their pursuit while maintaining their position on the correct side of the highway. Other troopers then performed rolling roadblocks to stop southbound traffic, which allowed a trooper to cross the median and pursue from directly behind the suspect vehicle. At that time, as the vehicle approached Panama Road, it drove into the ditch and became stuck in the mud. The driver was then taken into custody without further incident.

The driver, Charles Rothman, 31, of Lincoln, was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, and an active warrant for a parole violation. He was lodged in Lancaster County Jail.

