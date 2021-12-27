Man arrested after pursuit in Pickrell

Gage County authorities arrested a man following a brief pursuit in Pickrell last week.

Just before 11 a.m. Wednesday deputies from the Gage County Sheriff’s Office went to the Pickrell Locker in downtown Pickrell to serve an arrest warrant on 22-year-old Travis Krygowski, who worked at the location. A press release stated that when deputies entered the front of the business, they spoke with another employee, who stated Krygowski was in the back.

When Krygowski saw the uniformed deputies up front, he ran out the back door of the business.

Deputies began pursuing Krygowski on foot, ordering him to stop.

The press release stated deputies pursued directly behind him and in a parallel course out front to prevent him from getting away and were able to grab onto him when he entered another business and sat in a chair in an attempt to evade the pursuing deputies.

Krygowski was arrested on his outstanding warrants from Gage County and Iowa. he was also arrested for obstructing a peace officer and criminal mischief from breaking the fence that he scurried over.

Krygowski was also cited for false reporting stemming from a previous case, in which he gave a false identity to a Gage County Deputy.

