Man arrested after rollover crash
Man arrested after rollover crash

Crash

Rescue workers respond to a single-vehicle rollover crash Wednesday evening. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs.

 Photo by Dave Bowhay

A Beatrice man was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs after a rollover crash in Beatrice Wednesday evening.

Just before 10 p.m. police were dispatched to a single-vehicle rollover in the 1100 block of North Sixth Street.

Arrest documents state that a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu driven by 22-year-old Jarod Peden, of Beatrice, hit a utility pole and caused the vehicle to roll.

Peden had left the area on foot and was contacted in the 1100 block of North Seventh Street.

Documents note Peden had extremely slurred speech and told police he had taken pills and smoking marijuana before driving.

He also allegedly asked several times if the uniformed officer was in fact with the department.

After being medically cleared at Beatrice Community Hospital he was placed under arrest for driving under the influence, reckless driving and obstructing a police officer.

Jarod Peden

Jarod Peden
