Man arrested after vehicle reported stolen

Police arrested a man Saturday evening after investigating reports of a stolen vehicle in Beatrice.

Beatrice police were dispatched to the 1200 block of High Street on Saturday just before 6:30 p.m. for reports of a stolen vehicle.

The victim told police that 39-year-old Paul R. Thomas had taken the vehicle without permission and that he had never been allowed to drive the vehicle.

Around two hours later the victim reported that the vehicle was back at the residence. Police were allowed inside to see if Thomas was there, and arrest documents state he could be heard upstairs.

Thomas denied the incident with the vehicle had occurred, and during the conversation he was within several large knives that were in plain view.

When asked about them, Thomas at first said they belonged to him and gave police permission to search the room.

Thomas is prohibited from possessing weapons, and was placed under arrest for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, driving under suspension and theft.

