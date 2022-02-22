Man arrested following pursuit

Police arrested a man following a pursuit through Beatrice that reached speeds of 60 mph.

A Beatrice police officer was parked at the apartment complex at Fourth and Lincoln streets facing the stop signs at the intersection on Friday when he observed a southbound black SUV with loud music approaching the intersection.

Arrest documents state it was estimated the vehicle slowed to 15-20 mph and proceeded south without stopping at the stop sign for southbound traffic.

The officer attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle ran the stop sign at Fourth and Grant streets, turned east on Grant and ran four additional stop signs before turning north onto Eighth Street, where it reached speeds estimated as high as 60 mph while violating a one way street.

Officers lost visual, and arrest documents state he vehicle was located again at the apartments at 823 N. Sixth St.

The suspect was believed to be in apartment 304 and a female identified as the registered owner of the vehicle was sitting outside. The male driver was inside the apartment, and the female opened the door and asked the male to come outside.

He was immediately recognized as the driver of the vehicle, identified as 30-year-old Marquel J. Callahan.

Callahan allegedly admitted to driving the vehicle and said that the reason he fled was because he had a suspended license and didn’t want to go to jail.

Police were given permission to search the vehicle, and a knife in a sheath with a blade length of 4 ¼ inches was under the right side of the driver's seat.

Callahan stated that he saw it in the vehicle the day prior, so he knew it was in the car, but he was not sure if it was still there or not during the pursuit. Callahan is a convicted felon and not allowed to possess weapons.

He was placed under arrest for operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and driving during revocation.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0