Authorities have arrested a man they believe was responsible for a fire in west Beatrice Sunday.

Beatrice Fire and Rescue was dispatched at around 11:30 a.m. to the fire at 960 W. Mary St., where Capt. Corey Lieneman said a fire was found in the garage area.

“On arrival, they had smoke coming from the garage and the ridge vents of the house,” he said. “They advanced a hose line to the garage area and extinguished the fire. It was contained to the garage area and the attic above the garage.”

Lieneman said the damage was estimated at around $15,000, and four vehicles and nine firefighters were at the scene. Firefighters remained there for around five hours.

The state fire marshal was called to investigate the fire and determined it was arson.

Following the investigation, Andres Larcen-Boria was placed under arrest by authorities for arson and burglary. The residents were not home at the time of the fire.