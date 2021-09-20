Man arrested for disorderly conduct

Beatrice police arrested a man for disorderly conduct after he damaged a residence in Beatrice.

At around 9:45 p.m. Saturday, Beatrice police were called to a possible assault at 1623 Grant St.

The reporting party told police that Christopher S. Riepenkroger, 39, arrived at the residence under the influence and was being aggressive.

Riepenkroger allegedly broke the handle off the front door and was asked to leave.

When questioned, arrest documents state Riepenkroger was yelling profanities and stepping toward officers. He also refused to give his account of the evening.

He was given the opportunity to get a ride from police to a family member’s residence, but began slamming the patrol car’s door shut. He walked into police, and allegedly lunged at an officer. He was handcuffed, and placed under arrest for disorderly conduct.

