Man arrested for driving during 15-year revocation

Beatrice police arrested a man accused of driving during a 15-year license revocation on Saturday night.

Just after 11 p.m. a Beatrice police officer spotted a white Dodge pickup driving in the 400 block of North Sixth Street with no front license plate. A traffic stop was conducted, and arrest documents state the suspect gave the officer a driver’s license but said he couldn’t find the vehicle registration.

The front plate was found to be in the windshield of the pickup.

The vehicle was found to be registered to Jeremiah Spang, which was not the name on the license provided. arrest documents also noted the driver did not look like the person on the driver’s license.

The driver was asked to get out of the vehicle, and was allegedly attempting to cover his face.

He continued to say he was not Jeremiah Spang, and a female passenger was also uncooperative in identifying him, though she did confirm the man’s identification as Spang.

Inside his wallet, police found identification with his photo on it and debit cards with the name Jeremiah Spang. He was placed under arrest driving during a 15-year license revocation and criminal impersonation.

