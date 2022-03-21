Man arrested for drug violation after driving without license

Police arrested a man for drug offenses after finding out he was driving without a license.

At around 11 pm. Saturday, a Beatrice police officer made contact with a man near a vehicle parked at a storage unit in the 1600 block of North Fifth Street.

Arrest documents state the officer made sure the man was okay, and got his name during the interaction.

The officer identified the man as 39-year-old Sean T. Young, and learned he had a suspended license.

Later, the officer saw Young and the vehicle leave the area and travel north on Sixth Street before turning onto Dorsey Street.

Documents state the officer was trying to catch up to the vehicle, which appeared to be trying to evade police.

A traffic stop was conducted, and Young attempted to exit the vehicle. He was detained and placed in handcuffs.

Young’s license was suspended as of December 2021 due to violations of a support order, and he had five prior driving under suspension arrests or citations last year.

During a search of Young’s coat, police found a plastic baggie with a crystal substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed approximately .9 grams.

Young was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance and driving under suspension.

