Man arrested for failing to update sex offender registration

Gage County authorities arrested a man this week who failed to properly register as a sex offender.

On Wednesday morning, deputies and an investigator from the Gage County Sheriff’s Office arrested 29-year-old Cody A. Haynes of Beatrice at his residence for a felony offense of failing to verify his sex offender registry information with the sheriff’s office in February.

According to a press release from the department, Haynes is listed as a 25-year-offender by the Nebraska State Patrol Sex Offender Registration Unit.

The State Patrol notified investigators for the sheriff’s office that of 19 registered sex offenders scheduled to verify their information during February, Haynes was the only one who failed to do so.

A deputy and an investigator went to 921 Herbert St., found Haynes there, interviewed him and placed him under arrest. He was then taken to the Gage County Detention Center for booking.

Registered sex offenders are notified of their verification location and schedule in writing, and they have the entire month to verify their information, which takes approximately 5-10 minutes and has no cost or monetary charge to the registered sex offender, according to the sheriff’s office.

