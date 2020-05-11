Man arrested for meth after syringe falls out of vehicle

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-680-9863 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Beatrice police arrested a Lincoln man for driving under suspension and possession of methamphetamine early Sunday morning.

Shortly after midnight Sunday morning an officer observed a white Ford Ranger almost make an improper turn in downtown Beatrice. A short time later the officer again saw the vehicle and followed it to observe the driver’s behavior. As the vehicle pulled into Farmer’s Coop at 805 S. 6th St. the officer said he stopped because he believed the driver was in need of help or trying to avoid the police car.

The driver identified himself as William Rasp and stated that he was lost and trying to get back to Lincoln.

Upon checking Rasp’s driving status the officer noted Rasp was suspended for insurance cancellation. While speaking to Rasp, a syringe fell out the driver’s door of his vehicle. According to the police report, Rasp admitted to using illegal narcotics (methamphetamine) and stated the last time he used was approximately one week earlier.

Rasp gave the officer verbal consent to search the vehicle. During the search, police found four syringes and a glass smoking device with burnt crystalline substance.

Rasp was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance and transported to the Gage County Detention Center. The smoking device later tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the police report.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0