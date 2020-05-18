Man arrested for sexual assault

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-680-9863 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 22-year-old Beatrice man is facing a charge of first degree sexual assault after police arrested him Sunday morning for allegedly forcing a woman to have sex with him.

Police arrested Trevor Watson Sunday shortly before 6 a.m. after talking with his alleged victim.

The victim told police that around 2 a.m. Sunday she invited Watson to her home and admitted that both had previously consumed alcohol. The victim told police that she and Watson went outside to smoke a cigarette and he attempted to kiss her, at which time she told him no. At that time, the victim said Watson exposed his penis and she told him no.

Watson allegedly put his hand on the victim’s neck three different times and told her “don’t tell me no.”

When the victim went back inside the home to use the restroom she said Watson followed her into the bathroom, locked the door and proceeded to sexually assault her.

Police observed hand prints and bruising on the victim.

According to the police report, when police made contact with Watson several hours after the alleged assault he told the officer “I plead the fifth, I need a lawyer,” at which time he was placed under arrest and taken to the Gage County Jail.

Love 0 Funny 4 Wow 4 Sad 8 Angry 19