Man arrested with homemade weapon at Beatrice restaurant

Beatrice police arrested a man at Runza Saturday accused of waiving a homemade weapon on the property.

At around 7 p.m. Beatrice police responded to Runza restaurant in Beatrice for reports that a man identified as 37-year-old Robert M. Vilda entered the business with a homemade spear.

The weapon consisted of a long stick with a knife attached to the end of it, and arrest documents stated he was also carrying a shield.

Vilda allegedly started drinking out of the tea dispenser and refused to leave until a manager was on the phone with police. He then went outside and started swinging the spear, stating that people were out to get him.

Staff locked the doors, and police made several orders to Vilda to put down the weapon upon their arrival.

He eventually put down the spear, but refused to drop the shield and was placed under arrest.

Vilda was arrested for trespassing, disorderly conduct and failing to comply with orders.

