Man dies after car fell off jack support

A man was killed in west Beatrice Wednesday after being crushed under a car he was working on.

Beatrice Fire and Rescue Capt. Craig Fisher said rescue workers were dispatched to the call at 5:15 p.m. to an apartment complex in the 1100 block of West Scott Street.

“He was working on the car doing something and the car fell on him,” Fisher said. “I believe a bystander or someone found him, got a jack and pulled him out.”

Fisher said the man was pronounced dead at the scene and was not transported for medical treatment.

Beatrice Police Capt. Gerald Lamkin said the man, who was in his mid-30s, was preparing to change a flat tire when the scissor jack he was using failed.

He added the case is still being investigated and the man’s identity has not been released.

