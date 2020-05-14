You are the owner of this article.
Man dies when ATV collides with semi
A Gage County man has died following a crash involving his all-terrain vehicle and a semitrailer at a rural intersection in Pawnee County southeast of Beatrice.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday when an ATV driven by Chuck Thomas, 85, of Liberty, on Nebraska 8 turned at an intersection and hit the side of an eastbound semitrailer, investigators said.

Pawnee County Sheriff Braden Lang said Thomas died at the scene. The 33-year-old truck driver from Dodge City, Kansas, was not hurt.

