Man dies when ATV collides with semi

A Gage County man has died following a crash involving his all-terrain vehicle and a semitrailer at a rural intersection in Pawnee County southeast of Beatrice.
The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday when an ATV driven by Chuck Thomas, 85, of Liberty, on Nebraska 8 turned at an intersection and hit the side of an eastbound semitrailer, investigators said.
Pawnee County Sheriff Braden Lang said Thomas died at the scene. The 33-year-old truck driver from Dodge City, Kansas, was not hurt.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.